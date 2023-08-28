Indians defeat Greeneview in golf

Visiting Mechanicsburg defeated Greeneview, 155-163, in OHC boys golf on Monday.

For the Indians (8-0), Conner Eyink and William Reiser each shot a 38, P.J. Shonkwiler had a 39 and Anderson Reiser a 40.

In OHC girls golf on Monday, Mechanicsburg downed Greeneview, 247-290.

For the Indians, Taylor Heizer had a 58, Kendall Rausch a 60, Alexa Westfall a 64 and Faith Ford a 65.

WL-S wins

Greyson Horsley shot a 43 as visiting WL-S beat Cedarville, 180-185, in OHC boys golf on Monday.

Triad falls

Greenon topped visiting Triad, 166-197, in OHC boys golf on Monday.

In OHC girls golf on Monday, Greenon upended Triad, 219-233.

UHS loses

Visiting Jonathan Alder defeated Urbana, 164-182, in CBC boys golf on Monday.

For Urbana, Tate Armstrong had a 38 and Gavin Hower a 45.