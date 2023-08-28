Indians defeat Greeneview in golf

Visiting Mechanicsburg defeated Greeneview, 155-163, in OHC boys golf on Monday.
For the Indians (8-0), Conner Eyink and William Reiser each shot a 38, P.J. Shonkwiler had a 39 and Anderson Reiser a 40.
In OHC girls golf on Monday, Mechanicsburg downed Greeneview, 247-290.
For the Indians, Taylor Heizer had a 58, Kendall Rausch a 60, Alexa Westfall a 64 and Faith Ford a 65.
WL-S wins
Greyson Horsley shot a 43 as visiting WL-S beat Cedarville, 180-185, in OHC boys golf on Monday.
Triad falls
Greenon topped visiting Triad, 166-197, in OHC boys golf on Monday.
In OHC girls golf on Monday, Greenon upended Triad, 219-233.
UHS loses
Visiting Jonathan Alder defeated Urbana, 164-182, in CBC boys golf on Monday.
For Urbana, Tate Armstrong had a 38 and Gavin Hower a 45.