3C Industries, Inc. named 2023 Inc. 5000 winner

Submitted story

3C Industries, a leading construction services and management company, has announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. 3CI was ranked number 380 out of 5000.

The Inc. 5000 is an annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The list is compiled by Inc. magazine, and it is based on the companies’ revenue growth over a three-year period. 3C Industries’ revenue grew by 1,533% over the past three years, which earned the company the #10 spot on the construction industry list and the #2 spot on the Ohio list.

“We are honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 for the first time,” said Derek E. Hairston, CEO of 3C Industries. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are committed to providing our clients with the highest quality construction services, and we are excited to continue to grow and expand our business in the years to come.”

3C Industries is a full-service construction company that provides a wide range of services including construction management, general contracting, concrete and carpentry self-perform, material procurement and supply. The company has a team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to providing their clients with the best possible experience.

3C Industries is headquartered in Urbana, Ohio, in the old Johnson Manufacturing building on Miami Street. The company is a minority-owned OSMDC and Ohio EDGE certified business, and it is committed to providing opportunities for all members of the community.

Info from 3C Industries