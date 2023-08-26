PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Becky and I am almost 3-1/2 years old. Submitted photo

Hi! My name is Becky and I am almost 3-1/2 years old. They aren’t sure what breed I am, so I just say I am a girl after your heart! I am a gentle, playful girl. I am also a quiet girl and I’ve been called “dignified.” I think that means they looked at me and liked my tri-colored coat and how I carry myself. I was found in Delaware County with my friend, Bonnie Dell. The dog warden sent us to Barely Used Pets because he knew we would be able to find a good home through them. But when I got there I was so scared that I started to shut down. Barely Used Pets has a foster person that helps dogs like me, so I went to her house to live for a while. I am doing so much better and she says it’s time for me to find a new person to help me on my journey, because my foster mom is having surgery and won’t be able to care for me. Won’t you come and see me?

Barely Used Pets

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets