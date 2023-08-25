WL-S wins; Mechanicsburg, Triad fall in football

BELLEFONTAINE – Gabe McGill rushed for 116 yards and four touchdowns as West Liberty-Salem routed Ben Logan, 42-7, in non-league football Friday night.

McGill scored two TDs in the first half as the Tigers built up a 14-7 lead.

McGill added two more scores in the second half.

Tiger quarterback Miles Hostetler completed 9 of 18 pass attempts for 117 yards and a touchdown.

WL-S had 357 total yards compared to 145 for the Raiders.

The Tigers (2-0) play at Greeneview next Friday night.

N. Bremen 28, M’burg 7

NEW BREMEN – Mechanicsburg’s winless drought against schools from the Midwest Athletic Conference continues after a 28-7 loss to New Bremen Friday night.

With the score tied 7-7 at the half, New Bremen took a 14-7 lead early in the third quarter on a 5-yard rushing touchdown.

A 25-yard TD pass early in the fourth quarter gave New Bremen a 21-7 lead.

Late in the fourth quarter, New Bremen’s Brady Keller recovered a Mechanicsburg fumble near midfield to seal the victory.

Mechanicsburg (1-1) hosts Greenon next Friday night.

N. Union 41, Triad 0

RICHWOOD – North Union knocked off Triad, 41-0, in non-league football Friday night.

The Cardinals (0-2) play at Southeasten next Friday night.