WL-S wins; Mechanicsburg, Triad fall in football

BELLEFONTAINE – Gabe McGill rushed for 116 yards and four touchdowns as West Liberty-Salem routed Ben Logan, 42-7, in non-league football Friday night.
McGill scored two TDs in the first half as the Tigers built up a 14-7 lead.
McGill added two more scores in the second half.
Tiger quarterback Miles Hostetler completed 9 of 18 pass attempts for 117 yards and a touchdown.
WL-S had 357 total yards compared to 145 for the Raiders.
The Tigers (2-0) play at Greeneview next Friday night.
N. Bremen 28, M’burg 7
NEW BREMEN – Mechanicsburg’s winless drought against schools from the Midwest Athletic Conference continues after a 28-7 loss to New Bremen Friday night.
With the score tied 7-7 at the half, New Bremen took a 14-7 lead early in the third quarter on a 5-yard rushing touchdown.
A 25-yard TD pass early in the fourth quarter gave New Bremen a 21-7 lead.
Late in the fourth quarter, New Bremen’s Brady Keller recovered a Mechanicsburg fumble near midfield to seal the victory.
Mechanicsburg (1-1) hosts Greenon next Friday night.
N. Union 41, Triad 0
RICHWOOD – North Union knocked off Triad, 41-0, in non-league football Friday night.
The Cardinals (0-2) play at Southeasten next Friday night.