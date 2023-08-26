Council discusses street, zoning issues

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Village Council met on Monday, Aug. 21 at a regularly-scheduled meeting at the municipal building located at 18 North Main Street.

Village resident Mary Purgit requested that the village replace the blacktop on her property that the village had torn up in order to repair a storm drain in 2019. Purgit stated that where the blacktop had been was replaced with gravel by the village, which is difficult for her to maintain. After discussion, the council stated that they would look into the matter.

Resident Bill Cobb thanked the council for fixing the issue with the manhole covers on the newly-paved streets. Council member Chip Wibright stated that they were able to order “risers” which makes the covers closer to street level. Wibright stated that the remaining risers will be in place soon, most likely this week.

Village administrator-in-training Roger Brake presented the administrator’s report. He stated that the water department has been locating and marking water shut-off valves along the water project route. He also stated that the storm drain curbs on Park Avenue have been cleaned by the street department, and they also repaired a catch basin at Sandusky and Main. Brake went on to say that RITA (regional income tax authority) sent out approximately 235 letters to residents for “failure to register.”

Zoning Officer Dusty Hurst stated that “grass and junk are out of control” in the village. He reminded the council that there are ordinances in place against grass and junk.

Mechanicsburg Police Department Chief David Patrick shared the department’s list of citations for the month. He also stated that the fencing at the new impound lot is complete. Patrick also stated that the department is taking some time to focus on public filth uncleanness.

Mechanicsburg Fire Department Chief Matthew Bebout asked the council to allow him to increase the pay for the fire department. He stated that currently the department is the lowest-paying the area, and he has difficulty attracting and keeping quality candidates to the department. He requested the following increases: basic to $16.50, intermediate to $17.50 and paramedics to $18.50. After discussion, the council approved these pay increases.

The first reading for Resolution 23-12 was conducted. This is consent to enter into an agreement with ODOT (Ohio Department of Transportation) to pave state routes through the village in 2024.

The village council will meet next on Monday, Sept. 4, at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building.

