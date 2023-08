Mechanicsburg nipped visiting Fairbanks, 167-168, in OHC boys golf on Saturday.

The win was Mechanicsburg’s 26th straight in OHC competition.

For the Indians (7-0), Will Reiser shot a 39, Conner Eyink a 40 and Anderson Reiser a 42.

Girls tennis

Jonathan Alder beat Urbana, 5-0, in CBC girls tennis on Thursday.