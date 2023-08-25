Urbana wins, Graham loses in football

Graham’s Brody Jenkins breaks up a pass during Friday night’s game with visiting Minster. Photo by John Coffman Photography

FORT RECOVERY – Urbana knocked off Fort Recovery, 28-20, in non-league football Friday night.

Urbana jumped out to a 7-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

A UHS rushing touchdown early in the second quarter made it 14-6.

Fort Recovery scored a rushing TD two minutes later to cut the UHS lead to 14-12.

An Urbana interception late in the second quarter allowed the visitors to go into the half with a 14-12 lead.

Early in the third quarter, a rushing touchdown gave UHS a 21-12 lead.

The Hillclimbers (2-0) play at Bethel next Friday night in non-league action.

Minster 35, Graham 0

ST. PARIS – Minster defeated Graham, 35-0, in non-league football Friday night.

Minster, which led 21-0 at the half, had 409 total yards compared to 39 for the Falcons.

Graham (0-2) hosts Brookville next Friday night.