Upcoming local events and gatherings

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon

Thursday, August 24

Gloria Theatre: Gran Turismo (PG-13), 6:30 p.m.

Friday, August 25

Gloria Theatre: Gran Turismo (PG-13), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 26

Woodstock Lions Fish Fry: 4-6 p.m. at 2335 N. state Route 559, Woodstock

Gloria Theatre: Gran Turismo (PG-13), 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 27

3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: Gran Turismo (PG-13), 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, August 28

The R Factor presentation: 6 p.m. at Urbana High School. R Factor is a program being implemented at Urbana High School to improve outcomes and promote a positive school culture.

Friday, September 1

55th WL-S Class of 1968 Reunion weekend begins: 7 p.m. at Mad River Farm Market, West Liberty; and on Saturday noon Ladies Luncheon at the Market and 5 p.m. at Williams Event Barn, 6588 Pisgah Road, Mechanicsburg. For details, contact Gary (419) 681-0950 or Chris (937) 594-5433.

Thursday, September 7

Pony Wagon Days: Begins today in St. Paris. Ends Sept. 9

Friday, September 8

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Saturday, September 9

Champaign Health District Scrap Tire Disposal Day: 9 a.m. to noon at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. All participants are requested to enter at the Park Avenue entrance and exit through the Henry Street entrance of the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Cedar Bog/Ice Age in Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Sunday, September 10

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, September 17

Cedar Bog/Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m., donations accepted

Wednesday, September 20

Mechanicsburg Public Library Board: did not have a monthly meeting in August, 2023. The next regular monthly Library Board meeting is Sept. 20

Saturday, September 23

16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana

Sunday, September 24

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, October 1

51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Sunday, October 8

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Friday, October 13

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Saturday, October 14

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Sunday, October 22

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana

Saturday, November 11

Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office