Pictured are some of the aircraft that were on display during the Mid-Eastern Regional Fly In (MERFI) at Grimes Field in Urbana on Saturday. This year’s event marked the 80th anniversary of when local industrialist Warren Grimes gave the airport to the City of Urbana. It was also the 125th anniversary of Grimes’ birth. The event also featured a car show. Photo by Andrew Grimm Photography Pictured are some of the aircraft that were on display during the Mid-Eastern Regional Fly In (MERFI) at Grimes Field in Urbana on Saturday. This year’s event marked the 80th anniversary of when local industrialist Warren Grimes gave the airport to the City of Urbana. It was also the 125th anniversary of Grimes’ birth. The event also featured a car show. Photo by Andrew Grimm Photography Pictured are some of the aircraft that were on display during the Mid-Eastern Regional Fly In (MERFI) at Grimes Field in Urbana on Saturday. This year’s event marked the 80th anniversary of when local industrialist Warren Grimes gave the airport to the City of Urbana. It was also the 125th anniversary of Grimes’ birth. The event also featured a car show. Photo by Andrew Grimm Photography

Pictured are some of the aircraft that were on display during the Mid-Eastern Regional Fly In (MERFI) at Grimes Field in Urbana on Saturday. This year’s event marked the 80th anniversary of when local industrialist Warren Grimes gave the airport to the City of Urbana. It was also the 125th anniversary of Grimes’ birth. The event also featured a car show.

Pictured are some of the aircraft that were on display during the Mid-Eastern Regional Fly In (MERFI) at Grimes Field in Urbana on Saturday. This year’s event marked the 80th anniversary of when local industrialist Warren Grimes gave the airport to the City of Urbana. It was also the 125th anniversary of Grimes’ birth. The event also featured a car show.

Pictured are some of the aircraft that were on display during the Mid-Eastern Regional Fly In (MERFI) at Grimes Field in Urbana on Saturday. This year’s event marked the 80th anniversary of when local industrialist Warren Grimes gave the airport to the City of Urbana. It was also the 125th anniversary of Grimes’ birth. The event also featured a car show.