Champaign County resident Holden LeVan (pictured) had the Grand Champion Market Beef at the Ohio State Fair. It was purchased in the Sale of Champions for $80,000 by Mark and Megan Kvamme and family. The Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction broke more than half of the records previously set at the Sale, with a grand total in sales of $547,500.More than $421,000 will be fund the Virgil L. Strickler Youth Reserve Program to continue supporting Ohio youth in agriculture and beyond.
LeVan wins Grand Champion Market Beef at Ohio State Fair