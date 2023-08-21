Mechanicsburg defeated visiting Greenon, 163-181, in OHC boys golf on Monday.

Urbana wins

Visiting Urbana nipped London, 187-188, in CBC/KTD golf on Monday.

In CBC/KTD girls golf, Urbana topped visiting Tecumseh, 196-242, on Monday.

WL-S wins

West Liberty-Salem knocked off visiting Madison Plains, 187-212, in OHC boys golf on Monday.

For the Tigers, Greyson Horsley and Braydon Thompson each shot a 42.

In OHC girls golf at Locust Hills on Monday, Southeastern shot a 186, Northeastern a 212, West Liberty-Salem a 256 and Madison Plains a 273.

For the Tigers, Olivia Reichardt had a 59.