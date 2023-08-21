Home Sports Powell leads Graham to win in boys soccer Sports Powell leads Graham to win in boys soccer By Urbana Daily Citizen - August 21, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Owen Powell had a hat trick as Graham beat Emmanuel Christian, 6-3, in non-league boys soccer on Monday. Dietrich Rembold added 2 goals and 2 assists for the Falcons. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Indians remain unbeaten in boys golf Indians win, Cardinals fall in football WL-S teams sweep Northeastern in soccer Weather Urbana overcast clouds enter location 73.5 ° F 78 ° 69.1 ° 87 % 2.3mph 97 % Tue 77 ° Wed 80 ° Thu 91 ° Fri 85 ° Sat 72 °