WEST LIBERTY – Gabe McGill rushed for 186 yards and five touchdowns as WL-S opened the football season with a 48-15 win over Graham in non-league action Friday night.

McGill scored four rushing TDs in the first half as the Tigers built up a 41-7 lead by the intermission.

McGill’s 77-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter gave WL-S a 48-7 lead.

Gage Stull tossed a pair of TD passes for Graham.

WL-S had 362 total yards compared to 97 for the Falcons.

Next Friday night in non-league action, Graham hosts Minster and WL-S plays at Ben Logan.