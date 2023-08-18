MECHANICSBURG – The Indians opened the football season with a 38-7 win over Kenton Ridge in non-league action Friday night.

After jumping out to a quick 14-0 lead, the Indians scored late in the second quarter on a three-yard pass from Jayden Roland to Lane Poland to make it 21-0.

Early in the third quarter, Roland’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Kailen Butler gave Mechanicsburg a 28-0 lead.

The Cougars returned the ensuing kickoff for a TD to cut the Indians’ lead to 28-7.

Mechanicsburg added 10 more points in the fourth quarter.

The Indians play at New Bremen next Friday night in non-league action.

Mt. Gilead 15, Triad 8

NORTH LEWISBURG – Mt. Gilead held off Triad, 15-8, in non-league football Friday night.

Mt. Gilead led, 9-8, at the half and added a touchdown in the third quarter.

Next Friday night in non-league action, Triad plays at North Union.