Champaign County Right to Life had a booth during Fair Week at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. The winners in the voting portion of the Precious Baby Contest were Piper Yoder, the daughter of Lincoln and Lish Yoder; Kaisyn Cooper, daughter of Courtney Cooper; Lake Crain, the son of Magdaline and John Crain; and Maverick Yost, the son of Courtney and Brad Yost. The winner of the Lucky Baby Drawing was Camila Sanchez, daughter of Courtney and Rose Sanchez.

Many thanks to all the parents who submitted photos and donations, the visitors to the booth who voted and to the booth sponsors. To all we give our heartfelt thanks.

We also thank the other visitors to the booth and the conversations we were able to share about the sanctity of life and the need to support those choosing life and needing help.

Submitted by Kay Miller

Champaign County Right to Life President