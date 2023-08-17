Ed Couts and Tom Eickhoff will be inducted into Urbana High School’s George Scott Ring of Honor Friday night prior to the UHS-Belmont football game at Urbana.

The enshrinement ceremony will begin at 6:50 p.m., 10 minutes before the start of the game.

Couts, who is being inducted as a student athlete, is in the 1,000-point club in basketball at UHS, scoring 1,042 and is known as the best rebounder in school history.

He was part of the 1961 state runner-up basketball team and holds several sectional, district and regional titles.

Couts went on to play at Central State where his 1965 team is in the Hall of Fame after going 30-0 to win the NAIA championship.

He taught in Urbana for 39 years and coached multiple sports.

Eickhoff, who is being inducted as a coach/contributor, coached 3 sports per year for Urbana for over 30 consecutive years and taught for 35 years.

He was very instrumental in starting the weightlifting program at Urbana High School.

Eickhoff was on staff for two UHS girls basketball state championships, baseball state runner-up, has coached two state champions in track and several league/district/and regional championships at Urbana and WL-S.

He still drives a bus for Urbana and WL-S and is an active track and field and cross country official.