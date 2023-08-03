The following individuals were indicted by a Champaign County Grand Jury on Tuesday:

Drue Michael Switzer, age 30 of 439 N. Oakland St., Urbana, failure to appear

Amber Lynn Nelson, age 38 of 211 E. Water St., Urbana, four counts aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence

Joseph Michael Prince, age 35 of 211 E. Water St., Urbana, four counts aggravated possession of drugs

Steven R. Clutter, age 40 of 530 Newport Road, Apt. 34C, Xenia, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, operating a vehicle while under the influence alcohol or a drug of abuse or a combination of them

Aaron Charles Laughman, age 23 of 9739 Old Troy Pike, St. Paris, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or a drug of abuse or a combination of them, assault, obstructing official business

Daniel Adam Lee Clark, age 19, address at large, two counts felonious assault

Zakye Ryan Mallow, age 19 of 626 Russell St., Apt. 104, Urbana, two counts felonious assault, obstructing justice

Todd M. Rutter, age 42 of 940 S. High St., Urbana, operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance, three counts aggravated possession of drugs

Jason Clyde Puckett Jr., age 27 of 11230 Powhatan Path, Lakeview, two counts possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or a drug of abuse or a combination of them

Kevin B. Kloeker, age 49 of 305 Poe Ave., Urbana, corrupting another with drugs

Michelle Lynn Self, age 33 of 329 W. Bennett St., Woodstock, operating a vehicle while under the influence alcohol or a drug of abuse or a combination of them, two counts aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments

Brice Philip Burkard, age 24 of 223 Poe Ave., Urbana, 12 counts sexual imposition, two counts sexual battery, two counts unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning