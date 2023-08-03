3D Archery Shoot is Aug. 26

Champaign County Shooting Academy, Inc. is hosting a 3D Archery Shoot at the Community Archery Park, 2506 S. US Highway 68, Urbana, Ohio 43078, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 26. This free event is open to the public and is sponsored by a grant from Wildlife and Sportfish Restoration Program through Ohio Division of Wildlife. Facilities are provided by Champaign County Shooting Academy and targets will be provided by Champaign County Chapter Whitetails Unlimited, Ohio Division of Wildlife, and NRA Foundation.

Pre-register for guaranteed start time. All other shooters will be accommodated first come-first served. Singles will be paired. https://bit.ly/3DCCSA2023.

—Submitted by Champaign County Shooting Academy, Inc.