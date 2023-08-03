Store Manager Casie Rowe holds the giant scissors and ribbon from the ALDI grand opening ceremony held on Thursday morning Andrew Grimm Photography Local leaders and ALDI officials gathered for the ALDI grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday morning in Urbana. Andrew Grimm Photography Vivian Neer and Glenna Frazier were the first customers at the ALDI grand opening on Thursday. They waited in line starting at 4:30 a.m. for the coveted access. Andrew Grimm Photography

The line formed at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday as enthusiastic local shoppers angled to be first in line at the ALDI grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.

An opportunity to win a $500 gift card was an irresistible attraction and the first 100 customers received a Golden Ticket worth up to $100, as well as a free bag of ALDI goodies. Shoppers also received a free ALDI shopping tote while supplies lasted.

The store, located at 741 Scioto Street, is at the site of a newly-redeveloped shopping center. Prior to demolition and reconstruction, the building (which measured approximately 65,593 square feet) housed Big Lots until 2014 and a Save-A-Lot that closed in 2018. At the time of purchase, this space was 89% vacant, and Goodwill was the last remaining tenant and vacated the building prior to demolition.

This project is the result of various community partners coming together to invest in and redevelop the Urbana community. Since the shopping center is located along one of Urbana’s central commercial corridors – and had been vacant and in a state of disrepair for several years – local entities were motivated to cooperatively assist ALDI in their revitalization efforts.

To give the project a boost, the City of Urbana requested that the Champaign County Commissioners Office apply for grant funding through the State of Ohio’s Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. Through this program, Urbana secured state dollars to fund asbestos abatement in the building before it was torn down by ALDI’s contractor.

Moreover, additional local groups – the Urbana City Council and the Urbana City School District Board of Education – came in alongside the county commissioners to approve an Enterprise Zone Agreement. This agreement approved a property tax exemption of an average of 35% of the increase in assessed valuation of the new construction at the project site over a six-year period, resulting from ALDI’s capital investment in the community and the creation of additional jobs.

In addition to the store space, ALDI has also created a new outlot along Finch Street (adjacent to the new store) that is available for purchase and development by other companies or investors, which opens the door for more additions to Urbana.

Urbana’s Community Development Manager, Doug Crabill, appreciates ALDI’s investment in the city and sees the project as one in a string of many that will continue to reinvigorate the area.

“Overall, ALDI’s investment in this redevelopment project and the opening of their new grocery store in Urbana builds upon the significant development and reinvestment that the city has experienced in recent years,” said Crabill said in July. “Urbana’s development momentum is anticipated to continue as numerous projects remain in the development pipeline. The City of Urbana appreciates ALDI’s investment into the community and cordially welcomes the company and its new grocery store to the community.”

ALDI’s operating hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

Katie Milligan contributed to this story