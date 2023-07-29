Beyond the Barn - Dodging the Cow Patties for 50 Years by a Country Vet Submitted photo

Submitted story

Donald “Doc” Sanders is delighted to announce publication of his 11th book, “Beyond the Barn – Dodging the Cow Patties for 50 Years by a Country Vet.”

Dr. Sanders D.V.M. DACT, PAS is a retired large animal veterinary practitioner, farmer, author, TV, and radio personality.

Doc shares his stunning humor, and compelling inspiration he found as a country veterinarian with his wife and colleague Dr. Judy Sanders, D.V.M. She passed away in 2011.

In his more than 50 years as a large animal veterinarian with his wife Dr. Judy, he recounts in incredible detail his journey as a country veterinarian, and a globally recognized expert in Theriogenology (reproduction specialist) and veterinary practitioner for large animals in Asia, North & South America, and Europe.

His memory is crisp and filled with wonderful memories as he and Dr. Judy raised a family and built a full-service veterinary hospital nationally recognized. Doc has enjoyed writing since early in his career, at first just on scientific papers on veterinary medicine and then regular columns for several agricultural periodicals.

Nine of the previous books are technical veterinary and livestock management subject matter, selling tens of thousands of copies globally. They have been printed in several languages and his expertise has required many trips around the globe to help provide advice and guidance to improve management of herds.

This book, Doc shares his most memorable stories behind the treatment and care provided to animals and advice given to owners. He also shares stories from his experience as a consultant around the globe and as an Associate Professor at The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

Some of the stories are poignant, some are comedic, and others just observations on life and human nature.

He hopes his audience enjoys the read as much as he enjoyed the authorship.

Contact: Dr. Donald Sanders, 937-371-8330, Email – desanders@vacareources.com.

Books are available today at vacaresources.com for $29.95 plus shipping.

Videos are available with Doc at YouTube.com@greatfolksandgoodstories and TikTok@greatfolksandgoodstories.

Info from David Greenlee