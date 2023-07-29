Mechanicsburg Public Library August activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 mpl@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

________

Thursdays, August 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 2023 from 3:30 pm-4:30

pm: Yoga with Adriene (YouTube) All Ages. Experience all the benefits

that yoga can offer in this class for any experience level. Follow along with

Adriene on YouTube. This program will be inside. Please bring your own mats!

Marissa will be back to teach yoga sometime in August or September.

____

Fridays, August 4, 11, 18, and 25, 2023 from 10 am-10:30 am:

Roaming Readers Walking Club Ages 18 +. Need help starting a

consistent fitness routine? Join the Roaming Readers Walking Club! The club

meets every Friday @ 10 AM. We will walk for 30 minutes around

Mechanicsburg and discuss your latest or favorite books!

____

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30pm: Block O Beaded

Safety Pin Ages 18 +. Get ready for the football season by creating a block

O (symbol for The Ohio State Buckeyes) safety pin using beads.

Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 –

12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new

Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.

____

Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Book Chats &

Snacks: Memoirs Ages 13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that focuses on a

genre/author/topic. Meets the 2nd or 3rd Saturday of each month from 11AMNoon. Snacks will be provided.

Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 1 pm-2 pm: Block O Beaded

Safety Pin Ages 18 +. Get ready for the football season by creating a block

O (symbol for The Ohio State Buckeyes) safety pin using beads.

____

Monday, August 14, 2023 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s Club

Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5

th Grade. In August, we will explore the History

of Waffles!

____

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 from 12 pm-1 pm: Computer Basics

Ages 18 +. This program will go over getting logged in, connecting to Wi-Fi,

and learning how to navigate the device. Ava will demonstrate to patrons how to

sign up for an email and use resources offered through the library. With an email,

patrons can sign up for various applications that can be useful such as online

newspapers, weather reports, sporting events, and more.

_____

Thursday, August 17, 2023 from 4 pm-5 pm: Computer Basics

Ages 18 +. This program will go over getting logged in, connecting to Wi-Fi,

and learning how to navigate the device. Ava will demonstrate to patrons how to

sign up for an email and use resources offered through the library. With an email,

patrons can sign up for various applications that can be useful such as online

newspapers, weather reports, sporting events, and more.

____

Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 2:30 pm-3:30 pm: PG DN Ages

13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that reads a specific title each month and then

gathers on the 4th Thursday to share thoughts and opinions. Meets from 2:30-

3:30 PM. August’s book is Renegades by Marissa Meyer.

____

Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 1 pm-3 pm: Author Talk with

Amanda Rush Ages 18 +. Amanda Irene Rush is a writer and psychiatric

nurse practitioner in Cable, Ohio. In her memoir “The Gathering Girl,” she

attempts to make meaning of the cumulative and relatively quiet damage wrought

by her parents’ divorce, her mother’s mental illness, and a childhood in which she

was generally left to tend to herself. Her hope is that anyone who has

experienced adverse childhood events or who lives with the residue of a

dysfunctional family will find solace in her story. She will have a Q & A and will be

selling and signing books at the end of the session.

____

Monday, August 28, 2023 from 11:30 am-1 pm: Art with Lisa Ages

18 +. Come paint a summer sunset. All supplies provided, but you can bring

your own watercolors & brushes if you prefer.

____

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30pm: Spelling Bee

Trivia Ages 18 +. Show off your spelling skills at spelling bee style trivia!

Coloring Contest! Kids ages 4-12 are invited to participate in a Back to

School-themed coloring contest sponsored by the Friends of the

Mechanicsburg Public Library. Pick up coloring sheets starting July 31 and

return them by September 2.