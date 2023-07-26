CACC ‘Summer Breeze’ fundraiser is Aug. 19

The Cancer Association of Champaign County will be hosting its third “Summer Breeze” event on Saturday, August 19 from 6-10 p.m. at The Lodge at Brush Lake, 8371 Brush Lake Road, Woodstock.

This is a casual evening of food, music, and fun, featuring live music by Eleyet McConnell, food by K Family Concessions and Catering, and desserts by Let’s Eat Cake.

A cash bar offering beer and wine will be available.

At 9 p.m. there will be a short live auction.

Tickets for the evening are $45 each and can be purchased by calling or texting the committee members (Carol White 937-925-3279 or Teresa Hill 937-206-6809) or at Eventbrite.com “Summer Breeze CACC.”

All proceeds benefit residents of Champaign County who are dealing with cancer-related expenses, including treatment costs, cancer-related prescriptions, and supplies, prostheses, wigs, and assistance with fuel costs to and from treatments.

Info from CACC/Sally Kyte