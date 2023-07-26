The Champaign County Historical Society held its annual Ice Cream Social on Sunday, July 16. The weather, the ice cream, and the company were all ideal. Pictured is Alison Casey-Wood, enjoying every bite of her ice cream. The next event on the schedule is the Historical Society’s annual picnic on Aug. 27; tickets will be available soon.
Submitted photo
The Champaign County Historical Society held its annual Ice Cream Social on Sunday, July 16. The weather, the ice cream, and the company were all ideal. Pictured is Alison Casey-Wood, enjoying every bite of her ice cream. The next event on the schedule is the Historical Society’s annual picnic on Aug. 27; tickets will be available soon.