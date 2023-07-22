Kai and Neeko are one-year-old terrier boys. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

We are brothers Kai and Neeko. We are terrier boys and we are one-year-old. We were adopted by a young couple who loved us very much. But their work schedules required them to be away from home for long hours 6 days a week. They felt it wasn’t fair to us to have to stay in crates for that long every day. So they brought us back to Barely Used Pets because this is where they adopted us a year ago. It hurt their hearts to have to do this, but they wanted us to have the best life that we can have. My brother and I are a bonded pair and if you would be willing to keep us together there is a special price for us as a pair. We are house trained and good with children and other dogs. We are friendly, affectionate, funny, athletic and quiet boys. We really want to keep being brothers. Won’t you come and see us and think about how much fun we can have if you make us part of your family?

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets