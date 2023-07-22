Submitted graphic

WEST LIBERTY – Country Legends Festival is gearing up for its return to the West Liberty Labor Day Festival on Saturday, Sept. 2. The county music festival features two stages, and more than eight hours of non-stop live music.

The main stage this year includes Trace Adkins (10 p.m.), Lonestar (8 p.m.), Sara Evans (6 p.m.), and Shenandoah (4 p.m.). Rising star Taylor Austin Dye returns to the saloon stage for sets in between each of the main acts. Levi Foster, along with Marysville native Dan Wallace and Zanesfield native Tucker Munz, will open the show with a pre-party when the gates open at 2 p.m.

CLFest 23 will be honoring Logan County veterans during the show, along with a special rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner. There will also be a special autographed guitar raffle for a local family dealing with medical expenses.

The festival has recently partnered with Adventure Trails Campground (Bellefontaine) to provide a scheduled shuttle service to-and-from the campground before and after the show. Adventure Trails offers primitive camping, RV hook-up, and limited cabin rentals.

CL Fest 23 takes place in conjunction with the West Liberty Labor Day festival at Lions Park in West Liberty. Several food and beer vendors, including Dalton Union Winery & Brewery (Marysville), will be available onsite for the show.

Advanced tickets for the event are on sale now at www.clfestival.com. Premium seating is almost sold out, but general admission tickets will be available up through the day of the show and available at the gate.

County Legends is a locally owned and operated 501c3 non-profit company which has raised tens of thousands of dollars through the festival for organizations such as Nationwide Children’s Hospital, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, United Way, Lions Club International, and various local schools/associations.

Info from Country Legends Festival