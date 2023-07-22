Violet is a very beautiful black and white spayed female. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Violet! Violet is a very beautiful black and white spayed female. She is very friendly and likes to be petted. She isn’t quite fond of all the other cats, so she might do best in a home of her own. Come meet her in the Kool Katz Room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS