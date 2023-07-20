An Urbana Youth Tennis Clinic was held this week at Melvin Miller Park, headed by Patrick Trenor, coach of the UHS boys tennis team. Trenor is pictured talking to the young clinic attendees. John Coffman Photography Antonio Fox tests his skills during the Urbana Youth Tennis Clinic that was held this week at Melvin Miller Park. John Coffman Photography

