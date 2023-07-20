Village working on water plant issues

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Village Council met on Monday, July 17 at a regularly-scheduled meeting in the municipal building located at 18 North Main Street.

Mayor Greg Kimball presented the administrator report. He stated that the county engineer was in the village last week starting the chip and seal process on five streets. They plan to complete the seal in August. Kimball also shared that the filter media replacement at the water plant began this week, and is already encountering problems. When removing the filter media from filter #3, it was found that “the under bedding gravel layers had been cemented together and unable to be removed.” Three options were presented to the council on how to proceed; these options will be discussed at the upcoming Utility Meeting.

Appropriations Measure 23-02 for the police department was passed.

A Utility Meeting was scheduled for Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Mechanicsburg Police Department Chief David Patrick shared the department’s list of citations for the month.

Zoning Officer Dusty Hurst discussed the importance of alleyways for the safety of the village’s residents. He reminded the council that residents should not have anything within three feet of an alleyway.

Assistant Fire Chief Steve Castle informed the council that the department received four sets of new body armor through a regional grant.

Council Member Chuck Foss brought up a prior discussion on replacing a foot valve in the water plant. At the prior meeting where this was discussed, it had been decided to wait on at least one more quote before accepting the one quote that had already been received. Foss updated the council that another contractor had been contacted regarding this, but the contractor would not give a written quote. After discussion, the council moved to accept the previously discussed quote to replace the foot valve.

The council then went into executive session to discuss “employment matters.”

The village council will meet next on Monday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building.

Reach the writer at UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com