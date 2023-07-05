Two-year-old dies in vehicle accident

MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash.

The crash occurred Wednesday, July 5, at approximately 6:02 p.m. on Mill Street in the Meadows of North Lewisburg complex in North Lewisburg.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2009 Honda Pilot, operated by Ashley Puckett, 31, of North Lewisburg pulled into a residence in the 700 block of Mill Street. Puckett’s passengers exited the vehicle to their residence.

Puckett backed up from the residence to Mill Street and struck Dawn Susral, 2, of North Lewisburg. Susral was previously a passenger in the Honda.

Susral was transported by CareFlight Air and Mobile Services to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

Susral succumbed to fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

Puckett was not injured as a result of the crash. The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, North Lewisburg Police Department, Northeast Champaign County Fire District and CareFlight Air and Mobile Services. The crash remains under investigation by the Marysville Post.

Submitted by Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol