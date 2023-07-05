Kittens from PAWS are lining up for their trip to the library on July 15. Submitted photo

Submitted story

This summer, the Champaign County Library is offering programs demonstrating how we can spread kindness and help make the world a little better for all – even animals.

As part of the “All Together Now: A Summer of Friendship, Kindness & Unity” Summer Reading Program, the library will host a “Cat Café” on Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the library’s meeting room. Kittens from PAWS Animal Shelter will be at the library – giving us a chance to play with kittens and meet other cat lovers. Crafts for all ages will be available as well as a few treats if you need to take a break from all the cuteness.

This program is open to all ages; however, we do ask that children be accompanied by an adult.

Representatives from PAWS will be available to provide information on the adoption and fostering of cats in their care.

Donations will be accepted for PAWS the week leading up to the program (and of course, during the program). Some items the shelter is always in need of include: Purina Cat Chow Naturals – Green Bag, Purina Kitten Chow – Yellow Bag, Ammonia, Bleach, Paper Towels, Dawn Dish Soap, Laundry Soap Liquid, Clumpable Litter, Friskies Adult Pate, Fancy Feast canned kitten food, and KMR Kitten Replacement Milk.

For more information on the Summer Reading Program, visit the Champaign County Library’s website at champaigncountylibrary.org or call (937) 653-3811. The library is located at 1060 Scioto Street in Urbana.

Submitted by the Champaign County Library