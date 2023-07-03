Pictured left to right are Eric Custer, Levi Custer, Kaelin Lewis, Michael Gutierrez, Ellen Petty, Jessica Sprinkle and coach Alfredo Gutierrez. Submitted photo

Submitted story

COLUMBUS – On June 23-25, the Champaign County Special Olympics weight-lifting team competed at the State Special Olympics tournament.

As it always has been, this is a top of the class tournament.

The State Special Olympics put on an amazing tournament filled with excitement and incredible lifts.

The team, consisting of six lifters, competed in the bench press and the dead lift.

In all, the six lifters accomplished one personal record, Levi Custer in the bench press, in this tournament.

Info from Pat Petty