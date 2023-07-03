Fireworks in Urbana Tuesday night; Indiana Jones at Gloria this weekend

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon
Tuesday, July 4
Rotary Chicken Barbecue and Fireworks: Grimes Field in Urbana, barbecue beginning at 3:30 p.m. Tickets can be picked up at Farmers and Merchants Bank as well as In Good Taste Catering on the Square.
Friday, July 7
Gloria Theatre: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny PG-13, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
Cedar Bog/Invasive Plant Species seminar: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Gloria Theatre: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny PG-13, 4 and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 9
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Gloria Theatre: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny PG-13, 2 and 5:30 p.m.
Monday, July 10
EMA Executive Board special meeting: 9 a.m. in Conference Room B, 1512 S US HWY 68, Urbana, for the purpose of discussing personnel changes and the proposed 2024 budget as submitted on June 30, 2023
Tuesday, July 11
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office (moved due to July 4 from usual monthly date on first Tuesday of month)
Drive thru chicken noodle dinner: Concord UM Church, 2963 state Route 560, Urbana; 4-6:30 p.m. Questions: 937-652-3764. Dinner includes: homemade noodles with chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert
Thursday, July 13
Urbana Shade Tree Commission meeting: at 4:30 p.m., DECK Building @ Melvin Miller Park, Urbana
Friday, July 14
Urbana Township Trustees: the regular meeting normally scheduled for Monday, July 17 at 5 p.m. will be held on Friday, July 14 at noon
Saturday, July 15
Champaign County Library: “Cat Café” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the library’s meeting room. Kittens from Paws Animal Shelter will be at the library – giving us a chance to play with kittens and meet other cat lovers. Crafts for all ages will be available as well as a few treats if you need to take a break from all the cuteness.
Sunday, July 16
2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Wednesday, July 18
Champaign Land Preservation: invites all ages to the Glen Helen Raptors program, 7 p.m. at the band stand in Melvin Miller Park. Meet some of the birds — hawks, owls or others — that due to injury live at the Raptor Center in Glen Helen. Bring your chairs or blankets. Questions? Call Janet Ward, 937-484-3448 or email:jjenksward@gmail.com
Saturday, July 22
Cedar Bog Moth Night: at sunset, donations accepted
Sunday, July 23
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Saturday, August 12
Cedar Bog/Butterfly defenses: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Sunday, August 13
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Saturday, August 19
Cedar Bog Moth Night: 8 p.m., donations accepted
Monday, August 21
DAR meeting: 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church to plan for the coming year.
Sunday, August 27
3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Friday, September 8
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Saturday, September 9
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Cedar Bog/Ice Age in Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Sunday, September 10
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Sunday, September 17
Cedar Bog/Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m., donations accepted
Saturday, September 23
16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana
Sunday, September 24
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Sunday, October 1
51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Sunday, October 8
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Friday, October 13
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended
Saturday, October 14
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended
Sunday, October 22
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Saturday, November 4
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana
Saturday, November 11
Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA
Monday, December 18
City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
Friday, December 29
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office