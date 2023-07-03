Fireworks in Urbana Tuesday night; Indiana Jones at Gloria this weekend

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon

Tuesday, July 4

Rotary Chicken Barbecue and Fireworks: Grimes Field in Urbana, barbecue beginning at 3:30 p.m. Tickets can be picked up at Farmers and Merchants Bank as well as In Good Taste Catering on the Square.

Friday, July 7

Gloria Theatre: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny PG-13, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Cedar Bog/Invasive Plant Species seminar: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Gloria Theatre: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny PG-13, 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 9

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny PG-13, 2 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, July 10

EMA Executive Board special meeting: 9 a.m. in Conference Room B, 1512 S US HWY 68, Urbana, for the purpose of discussing personnel changes and the proposed 2024 budget as submitted on June 30, 2023

Tuesday, July 11

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office (moved due to July 4 from usual monthly date on first Tuesday of month)

Drive thru chicken noodle dinner: Concord UM Church, 2963 state Route 560, Urbana; 4-6:30 p.m. Questions: 937-652-3764. Dinner includes: homemade noodles with chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert

Thursday, July 13

Urbana Shade Tree Commission meeting: at 4:30 p.m., DECK Building @ Melvin Miller Park, Urbana

Friday, July 14

Urbana Township Trustees: the regular meeting normally scheduled for Monday, July 17 at 5 p.m. will be held on Friday, July 14 at noon

Saturday, July 15

Champaign County Library: “Cat Café” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the library’s meeting room. Kittens from Paws Animal Shelter will be at the library – giving us a chance to play with kittens and meet other cat lovers. Crafts for all ages will be available as well as a few treats if you need to take a break from all the cuteness.

Sunday, July 16

2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Wednesday, July 18

Champaign Land Preservation: invites all ages to the Glen Helen Raptors program, 7 p.m. at the band stand in Melvin Miller Park. Meet some of the birds — hawks, owls or others — that due to injury live at the Raptor Center in Glen Helen. Bring your chairs or blankets. Questions? Call Janet Ward, 937-484-3448 or email:jjenksward@gmail.com

Saturday, July 22

Cedar Bog Moth Night: at sunset, donations accepted

Sunday, July 23

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, August 12

Cedar Bog/Butterfly defenses: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Sunday, August 13

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, August 19

Cedar Bog Moth Night: 8 p.m., donations accepted

Monday, August 21

DAR meeting: 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church to plan for the coming year.

Sunday, August 27

3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Friday, September 8

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Saturday, September 9

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Cedar Bog/Ice Age in Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Sunday, September 10

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, September 17

Cedar Bog/Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m., donations accepted

Saturday, September 23

16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana

Sunday, September 24

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, October 1

51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Sunday, October 8

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Friday, October 13

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Saturday, October 14

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Sunday, October 22

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana

Saturday, November 11

Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office