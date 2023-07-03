A Mustard Seed held its grand reopening over the holiday weekend. The boutique was previously located on the south side of Monument Square. It is now on the northwest side of Monument Square in the large blue building on the corner. Pictured, shoppers acquaint themselves with the new location.
Andrew Grimm Photography
