By Pat Detwiler

The Urbana Chapter DAR is announcing the 2023 drive for Wreaths Across America.

Our goal is to cover all 1,758 veteran graves at our beautiful Oak Dale Cemetery. However, herein lies a problem. We know that there are veteran graves which are not marked. We want to make sure that ALL who have served and or died for our country are recognized. Some of our veterans are still a mystery and we need to find those graves.

Please report their location to Buzzy Moore, who is the director of the Champaign County Veterans Office, 220 East Court St. in Urbana (937-653-4554) He will then authorize a marker for the grave. If your family has a vet who has not been honored, please call Buzzy and ask for a service marker beside his or her grave.

The next step is to sponsor a wreath to place at these graves. All of our veterans are worthy of recognition, so we ask you to take part in the celebration of their lives and sacrifices. If your veteran is not buried at Oak Dale, you can honor them by sponsoring a wreath at Oak Dale in their name. We have placed Wreaths Across America brochures at many businesses to make it easier for you to obtain one. Included are: Chamber of Commerce, Champaign County Library, First Presbyterian Church, Champaign County Court House, Urbana City Building, Paradiso Cafe, Dave Greenlee Studio, Teabaggers, city building of West Liberty, Champaign County Historical Society Museum, Dragonfly Winery, Urbana funeral homes, the Senior Center and the VFW/DAV office on Court Street.

Your wreath order can be completed online with a credit card by following the instructions included in the brochure. If you would rather write a check, Pat Detwiler will place the order for you. Complete the form, write a check to WAA and send both to Pat at 7419 Upper Valley Pike, West Liberty, Ohio 43357. If you have any questions, call Pat at 937-597-4446.

The final order date for 2023 for checks is Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, and the cut-off for online orders is Nov. 27.

Info from DAR