Dr. Joseph Metz, dressed as Robin Hood, discusses the history of the character with students during the Summer Theater Camp this month. The youth program leads up to two performances of a full-length musical production of “Robin Hood.” The musical will be staged at the historic Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St., Urbana. Performances will be Friday, June 23 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 24 at 1 p.m.
Photo by John Coffman Photography
