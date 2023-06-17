Linus and his siblings were raised in a foster home until they were old enough to be weaned from their momma. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Linus! Linus and his siblings were raised in a foster home until they were old enough to be weaned from their momma. They are adorable, sweet, playful, friendly kittens who are looking for a fur-ever home and will be very happy to meet you. Come by and visit them today in the Kitty Cove Room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS