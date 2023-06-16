Upcoming local events and gatherings

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon

Friday, June 16

Gloria Theatre: The Flash, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Urbana’s Black Heritage Festival: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Barbara Howell Park, East Market Street, free admission

Gloria Theatre: The Flash, 3:30 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

Gloria Theatre: The Flash, 1:30 and 5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21

Champaign County monthly community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68, Urbana. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Friday, June 23

Summer Theater Camp: presents the musical “Robin Hood” at the Gloria Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Gloria Theatre.

Saturday, June 24

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Summer Theater Camp: presents the musical “Robin Hood” at the Gloria Theatre at 1 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Gloria Theatre and the doors open at 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Cedar Bog/Invasive Plant Species seminar: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Sunday, July 9

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office (moved due to July 4 from usual monthly date on first Tuesday of month)

Sunday, July 16

2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Saturday, July 22

Cedar Bog Moth Night: at sunset, donations accepted

Sunday, July 23

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, August 12

Cedar Bog/Butterfly defenses: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Sunday, August 13

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, August 19

Cedar Bog Moth Night: 8 p.m., donations accepted

Sunday, August 27

3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Friday, September 8

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Saturday, September 9

4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana

Cedar Bog/Ice Age in Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member

Sunday, September 10

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, September 17

Cedar Bog/Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m., donations accepted

Saturday, September 23

16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana

Sunday, September 24

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, October 1

51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Sunday, October 8

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Friday, October 13

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Saturday, October 14

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Sunday, October 22

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana

Saturday, November 11

Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office