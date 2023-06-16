Upcoming local events and gatherings

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon
Friday, June 16
Gloria Theatre: The Flash, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 17
Urbana’s Black Heritage Festival: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Barbara Howell Park, East Market Street, free admission
Gloria Theatre: The Flash, 3:30 and 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 18
Gloria Theatre: The Flash, 1:30 and 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21
Champaign County monthly community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68, Urbana. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.
Friday, June 23
Summer Theater Camp: presents the musical “Robin Hood” at the Gloria Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Gloria Theatre.
Saturday, June 24
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Summer Theater Camp: presents the musical “Robin Hood” at the Gloria Theatre at 1 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Gloria Theatre and the doors open at 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 25
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urbana 29th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
Cedar Bog/Invasive Plant Species seminar: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Sunday, July 9
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Tuesday, July 11
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office (moved due to July 4 from usual monthly date on first Tuesday of month)
Sunday, July 16
2nd Annual Ice Cream Social: 2-5 p.m., Champaign Co Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Saturday, July 22
Cedar Bog Moth Night: at sunset, donations accepted
Sunday, July 23
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Saturday, August 12
Cedar Bog/Butterfly defenses: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Sunday, August 13
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Saturday, August 19
Cedar Bog Moth Night: 8 p.m., donations accepted
Sunday, August 27
3rd Annual Picnic on the Lawn: 1-3 p.m., Champaign County Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Friday, September 8
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Saturday, September 9
4th Annual Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair: 5-9 p.m. at Grimes Field, Urbana
Cedar Bog/Ice Age in Ohio: 10 a.m., $5 unless member
Sunday, September 10
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Sunday, September 17
Cedar Bog/Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m., donations accepted
Saturday, September 23
16th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off/Hoopla Parade/Hoopla Parade: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monument Square District in downtown Urbana
Sunday, September 24
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Sunday, October 1
51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana
Sunday, October 8
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Friday, October 13
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended
Saturday, October 14
Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended
Sunday, October 22
Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.
Saturday, November 4
Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana
Saturday, November 11
Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA
Monday, December 18
City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)
Friday, December 29
Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office