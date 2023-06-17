My name is Trinity and I am a 1-year-old brown tabby domestic short hair girl. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Trinity and I am a 1-year-old brown Tabby girl. I am good with other cats, dogs and children. They tell me that I am affectionate, friendly, loyal and gentle. I am also funny and athletic and they even tell me that I am smart! I came to Barely Used Pets when I was only one week old with my mom and my siblings. We were living in a barn and mom was so tiny that when she had us that the lady was afraid that something would happen to all of us. So she brought us here because she said my mom was lovable and would make a great companion for someone. Mom has been adopted and there is just me and my sister, Taylor, left and we are looking for our new forever homes! Please come and see me and maybe I can go home with you. I will be the best cat girl you ever, ever had!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets