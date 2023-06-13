Withrow

NORTH LEWISBURG – Nick Withrow has been hired as athletic director and dean of students of Triad Local Schools.

Withrow comes to Triad from Pleasant Local Schools, where he worked as an eighth grade American history teacher.

He obtained his Bachelor’s of Science Degree from Urbana University in 2012 and his Master’s Degree in School Administration from Concordia University of Chicago in 2022.

Withrow has many years of coaching experience in basketball and football and has helped build and implement programs designed to provide resources to at-risk students.

Withrow’s decision to move into an administrative role was driven by his desire to play an even greater role in the lives of students and the community.

“I am excited about the future opportunities to have a larger impact on the lives of the students I am blessed to work with,” he said. “I look forward to connecting with community leaders and organizations to help build support and experiences for the youth of the community.”