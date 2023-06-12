Urbana police conducted a search warrant tactical raid last month of 306 West Court Street (pictured) as part of an ongoing covert drug investigation. Photo courtesy of Urbana Police Division Dean Photos courtesy Tri-County Regional Jail Daniels Photos courtesy Tri-County Regional Jail Hudson

A Champaign County grand jury returned indictments against nine suspects from a recent drug raid in Urbana.

In late May, Urbana police conducted a search warrant tactical raid of 306 West Court Street as part of an ongoing covert drug investigation involving the use and trafficking of illegal narcotics and methamphetamine.

Several individuals residing at that location were the focus of the raid and were taken into custody for investigation. Two were immediately booked into the Tri-County Regional Jail on various charges and several others were detained and questioned and then released.

Police and prosecutors presented criminal drug-related charges to Monday’s session of the Champaign County grand jury involving people associated with this location for their involvement in trafficking and/or possession of felony illegal drugs, mostly methamphetamine.

Eleven Urbana police officers and three agents from the Champaign County Adult Parole Authority carried out the raid for this covert investigation, named Project Hotel California, which was led by Urbana Police Sergeant Logan Dunn and Officer Robbie Evans.

At the conclusion of the raid, the Champaign County Health District responded to the residence and condemned the location due to health hazards.

The two individuals taken to Tri-County Jail immediately after the raid in May were Jasper L. Daniels and Brandon M. Dean. In addition to Daniels and Dean, more suspects were indicted on Monday. Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell said on Wednesday charges against one or more individuals may be coming in the future.

Below is a list of indictments related to the raid:

-Brandon Michael Dean, age 40 of 416 Poplar, Urbana, three counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts aggravated possession of drugs, two counts possession of dangerous drugs, possessing criminal tools

-Jasper Lee Daniels, age 40 of 306 W. Court St., Urbana, three counts aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs

-Rachel E. Hudson, age 35, c/o Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechaicsburg, three counts aggravated trafficking in drugs

-Drue Michael Switzer, age 30 of 306 W. Court St., Urbana, two counts possession of a fentanyl-related compound

-Michael Edward Current Jr., age 40 of 135 E. Race St., Mechanicsburg, possession of drugs

-Jamie B. Hess, age 51 of 8230 state Route 161, Mechanicsburg, aggravated possession of drugs

-Roger A. Fenton, age 61 of 306 W. Court St., Urbana, aggravated possession of drugs

-Steven Bradley Huffman, age 53 of 306 W. Court St., Urbana, aggravated possession of drugs

-Jeffrey M. Fenton, age 51 of 306 W. Court St., Urbana, aggravated possession of drugs, permitting drug abuse

About the raid

In May’s raid, officers recovered a large number of prescription narcotics, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police also impounded a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu and confiscated a small amount of cash and some weapons as part of their investigation.

The Project Hotel California investigation has helped Urbana police to close off the drug trafficking and abuse taking place from this location. While this undercover investigation lasted several months, it has helped the police to gather additional criminal intelligence information that they hope to use in other ongoing investigations.

Police appreciate any help citizens can provide and ask the public to contact the division if they see something that they believe is illegal drug activity so that police can investigate it further.

The Urbana Police Division’s non-emergency phone number is 937-653-4350 and the Crime/Drug Tip Hotline is 937-652-4357.