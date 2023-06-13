PIQUA – As the Edison State Community College softball team finished the season with two game appearances in the NJCAA Great Lakes District A Tournament, two local players were named recipients of postseason awards from the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) for the 2023 season.

Graham High School graduate Morgan Pine was named to the OCCAC first team.

Pine, a 5-foot-8-inch sophomore infielder, had a .403 batting average with three home runs and 21 RBI in conference action.

“Morgan had a great season offensively and defensively. She led the team with a 98.6% fielding percentage and (overall) hit five home runs and batted .421. She also earned the team defensive MVP,” said Edison State Coach Brent New.

Mechanicsburg High School graduate Hanna DeLong was named to the OCCAC second team.

The 5-foot-5-inch sophomore infielder had a .474 batting average with two home runs and 31 RBI in conference play.

“Hanna finished a tremendous career this season (overall) hitting .432, and she had 51 RBI,” said New. “She ends her career at Edison State as the all-time leader in batting average, RBI and home runs.”