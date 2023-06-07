Eleyet McConnell is a dynamic, local duo writing and performing original music as well as covering artists from the 70’s through today. Submitted photo

ST. PARIS – Eleyet McConnell will provide entertainment for the second of five free concerts presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The performance will be from 7-9 p.m. on June 9 at Harmon Park in St. Paris. Wilson’s Rollin Shmoke will provide food starting at 6 p.m.

Eleyet McConnell is a dynamic, local duo writing and performing original music as well as covering artists from the 70’s through today. Influenced by a multitude of artists and musical genres, Eleyet McConnell makes every song their own and entertains crowds of all ages.

This concert is made possible by the Fonda Lou Eaton Memorial Trust and the Ohio Arts Council.

