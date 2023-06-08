Village residents voice water, policing concerns

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Village Council met on Monday, June 5 at a regularly-scheduled meeting in the municipal building.

Several residents were present at the meeting. Resident Duane Borders was present to discuss ongoing issues with the village’s water. The question was brought to the council on how to contact the village with non-emergency issues (like low water pressure) without tying up the emergency dispatch. It was stated by council that this is an issue the village is currently looking into.

Another resident, Cynthia Taylor, raised concerns about non-running vehicles that are present near her residence. Police Chief David Patrick stated that they are still working on sending out letters regarding residents who are not adhering to the non-running vehicle ordinance.

Non-resident but property owner Ellhue Bowles was present to discuss his concerns with what he believes is an “abuse of power” by police Lt. Robert McConnell. Bowles stated that McConnell has made “lewd and rude comments” to his daughter who resides in the village, “seized her horses without a warrant,” and went on to state that McConnell also called his daughter and “threatened her with other ordinance violations that didn’t even exist.”

Mayor Greg Kimball’s response was: “Regarding McConnell, I don’t know if he has an issue with your daughter or not. I’ll tell you this, for all the accusations going out there about him, he is one of our better cops in terms of what he gets off the streets. Drugs in particular. And from our standpoint he has not done anything illegal.” Bowles went on to say that he felt that McConnell had a personal vendetta, and wanted to voice his concerns. Kimball responded that they will discuss it with McConnell.

Dan Eck presented the council with a request to name Julia Royster as an alternate for him for an upcoming annual Regional Council of Governments meeting with RITA (Regional Income Tax Agency). A motion was made and passed. Another motion was made and passed to participate in a program with RITA that targets non-filers and sends an administrative subpoena asking for more detailed records for those that don’t respond to the initial letter. This additional administrative subpoena costs $1 a letter.

Kimball shared the administrator report. He shared that the village is in the process of repairing manhole covers. He also stated that they are still accepting applications for Village Administrator and Fiscal Officer.

Kimball also presented the council with a quote for a foot valve for the village’s water system. He stated that with part and installation the quoted amount was $10,340. Council member Chip Wibright requested that a second quote be obtained, and others agreed. Ultimately it was decided that a second quote will be obtained before approval is given to go any further on this project.

Second readings were conducted for Resolution 23-05, Ordinance 23-05, and Ordinance 23-04. Resolution 23-05 is the acceptance of the North Central Solid Waste District Plan. Ordinance 23-05 is for the purchase of land from Goshen Township. Ordinance 23-04 regards payroll changes.

A first reading was done for Ordinance 23-07, which is for putting a 4 mill levy on the ballot for Fire and EMS in November of 2023.

The village council will meet next on Monday, June 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building.

Reach the writer at UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com