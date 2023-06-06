NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio – Reservations are being taken for the Cy Young Days Festival luncheon featuring Eric Gagne.

Gagne was the 2003 Cy Young Award winner in the National League while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The event will be held at 150 N. River St., the Laborers Local 134 Hall at the corner of River and Main Streets in Newcomerstown, Ohio, on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Laborers Local 134 is sponsoring the luncheon.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be at 12:30 p.m..

Costs are $25 for adults and $15 for children under 12. Reservations are required because of limited seating and can be

made by calling (740) 227-1544 or by email at chaney.janet8@gmail.com.

Gagne will be signing items at the luncheon, but it will be limited to one per person.