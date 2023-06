West Liberty Thoman’s IGA defeated Ridgemont-1, 10-3, in 10-U softball. Delaney Morris and Harper Patton combined to strike out 7.

For Thoman’s (6-0-1), Zoey Richardson was 2 for 2 with a double and 4 RBI and Patton, Morris, Addi Falloonand Siri Monroe each added a hit and an RBI. Brooklyn Courant contributed a hit and scored two runs.