“Putting greens, koi ponds and kitchens, OH MY!”

Whether you’re looking for design and décor inspiration, or you are just curious about some of the history and homes in Urbana, the Champaign County Preservation Alliance (CCPA) is sure that this year’s tour is as charming as ever.

Sandy Gonzalez, the Chairman of the CCPA’s Home & Garden Tour Committee said, “this year’s tour really is amazing. It will showcase everything from ‘antiques to z’ as far as décor, and there are some really delightful ways that homeowners have been able to renovate and revitalize these spaces. This year’s tour helps people visualize what it means to take a house and make it home.”

The tour hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both, Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25. Tickets are available online and the day of the tour for $20 each. Please note that the tour is not handicap accessible, not all tour locations are close together, and there are NO PETS ALLOWED.

The CCPA is fortunate to have support from many people and businesses in Champaign County and looks forward to showing visitors that it is possible to live, work, and play in preserved historical spaces.

Funds raised throughout the tour are used for the Matching Façade Grant Program. The CCPA offers matching grants for the repair and/or restoration of pre-1940 homes and commercial grants anywhere in Champaign County. For more information about the Program, or to apply for a Matching Façade Grant, please visit: https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/facade-grants.html.

If you’d like to become a member of the CCPA, learn more about other CCPA events, or would like to donate in kind, please visit this website to learn more: https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/.

