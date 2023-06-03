Mechanicsburg’s Taylor Miller (right) hands off to Clair Rodgers during the 4x400 relay prelims at the Division III state track meet on Saturday. The Indians’ relay team advanced to Saturday’s finals. Photo by John Coffman Photography Triad’s Cayla Eaton competes in the prelims of the 100 hurdles on Friday at the Division III state track meet. Eaton qualified for Saturday’s finals. Photo by John Coffman Photography Mechanicsburg’s Kailen Butler runs in the prelims of the 100 on Friday at the Division III state track meet. Butler qualified for Saturday’s finals. Photo by John Coffman Photography

COLUMBUS – Several Champaign County athletes competed at the state track meet on Friday.

In Division III finals, the WL-S girls 4×800 relay team finished in 12th place in a time of 9:56.58 and the WL-S boys 4×800 relay team finished in 16th place in a time of 8:18.77.

In Division II finals, Graham’s Taylor Aldredge tied for 10th in the girls high jump with a 5-2.

In Division III prelims on Friday, Triad’s Cayla Eaton advanced to Saturday’s finals in the 100 hurdles, Mechanicsburg’s Kailen Butler advanced to Saturday’s finals in the 100 and Mechanicsburg’s girls 4×400 relay team advanced to Saturday’s finals.

Those who did not advance on Friday included WL-S’s Logan Phillips in the 110 hurdles in Division III and Urbana’s Xavier Williams in the 100 in Division II.

On Saturday, WL-S’s Asher Knox and Owen Harrison will compete in the 3,200 finals, Will Negley will run in the 1,600 finals and Urbana’s Lyza Forson will compete in the girls shot put finals.