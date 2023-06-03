My name is Tawny and I am a 1-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier girl. I am good with children and other dogs. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Tawny and I am a 1-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier girl. I am good with children and other dogs. I am friendly and affectionate, loyal, playful and they say I am smart! I am a quiet girl and can be a great couch potato! I was a stray girl out on the streets on my own and the doggie warden snagged me and took me to doggie jail. I was there for a month until Barely Used Pets finally had room and I got a “get out of jail free” card! I am a very gentle girl. So here I am patiently waiting for the right family to come in and fall in love with me!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets