Barely Used Pets
Hi! My name is Tawny and I am a 1-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier girl. I am good with children and other dogs. I am friendly and affectionate, loyal, playful and they say I am smart! I am a quiet girl and can be a great couch potato! I was a stray girl out on the streets on my own and the doggie warden snagged me and took me to doggie jail. I was there for a month until Barely Used Pets finally had room and I got a “get out of jail free” card! I am a very gentle girl. So here I am patiently waiting for the right family to come in and fall in love with me!
How to adopt:
Barely Used Pets, Inc.
844 Jackson Hill Road
Urbana, Ohio 43078
(937) 869-8090
Sunday: CLOSED
Mon & Tues: CLOSED
Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Information provided by Barely Used Pets