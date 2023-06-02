Tommy Ryman will take the stage at the Gloria Theatre on June 10 at 7:30 p.m. Submitted photo

A semifinalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, G-rated comedian, Tommy Ryman, will take the stage at the Gloria Theatre on June 10 at 7:30 p.m. Ryman will be the second nationally touring artist featured this year in the Gloria’s “Stars on Stage” concert series.

Tommy’s oddly adorable stand-up routines landed him No.1 on iTunes comedy charts for his album “Party Troll.” Named Best of the Midwest at the prestigious Gilda’s Laugh Fest, he performs across the country at colleges, theatres, and festivals including the Great American Comedy Festival. Ryman grew up in Minnesota jamming on his clarinet for his new-age mom and his kale-chip-making dad. Regularly featured on SiriusXM and iHeart Radio, he has a full concert special on Dry Bar Comedy and his latest album, “Having the Time of My Life,” debuted at No. 2 on the iTunes comedy charts.

Tommy’s act can be described as uniquely clever and clean, masked behind a likeable, disturbingly adorable, innocent demeanor. A Last Comic Standing judged raved, “I’ve never seen anything like [Tommy] before in my whole life, [he is] one-of-a-kind, fantastic!”

The “Stars on Stage” concert series is hosting six highly touted artists. First to appear on April 22nd was a hot new country band, The Wildcards, and, according to the Gloria Theatre’s assistant manager, Tammi Mustar, “They were truly a huge hit with our audience. They got a wonderful standing ovation and it seemed like we had about a hundred people that immediately wanted to know if we’re going to book The Wildcards again next year.”

Regarding the upcoming comedy concert, Gloria’s CEO, Staci Weller, said, “I’m so glad we booked Tommy for so many reasons. Honestly, he’s the funniest comedian I’ve seen in years and it’s so refreshing that he has you laughing from start to finish without being raunchy. We want everyone to enjoy a variety of topflight entertainment with our Stars on Stage concert series and Tommy Ryman will give our community a wonderfully rare evening of laughter!”

For tickets and more information on Tommy Ryman and all of the Stars on Stage artists, go to GloriaTheatre.org or call the box office at 937-653-4853.

Info from Gloria Theatre

Tommy Ryman info can be verified at TommyRyman.com and glberg.com