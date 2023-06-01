WL-S’s Owen Harrison (left) and Asher Knox compete in the 3,200 finals last week at the Division III regional meet. Knox placed third and Harrison was fourth as both qualified for this week’s state meet in Columbus. Photo by John Coffman Photography Urbana’s Xavier Williams (pictured) qualified for this week’s state meet by placing fourth in the 100 at the Division II regional meet last week. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Several county athletes will be competing in the state track meet on Friday and Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus.

The West Liberty-Salem boys track team finished in a tie for eighth place at the Division III regional meet last week.

For the Tigers, Logan Phillips placed fourth in the 110 hurdles in 15:07 to qualify for state.

In addition, WL-S’s Asher Knox and Owen Harrison both qualified for state in the 3,200. Knox placed third in 9:42.95 and Harrison was fourth in 9:45.37.

Triad’s Cayla Eaton qualified for state by placing fourth in the 300 hurdles in 46.86 and fifth in the 100 hurdles in 15:09.

The WL-S boys and girls 4×800 relay teams also both qualified for state.

At the Central District Division III regional meet at Heath last week, Mechanicsburg’s girls 4×400 relay team of Isabelle Rodgers, Olivia Skillings, Taylor Miller and Clair Rodgers qualified for state by placing third in 4:06.07.

In addition, Mechanicsburg’s Kailen Butler qualified for state by placing fourth in the 100 in 10:97 and Will Negley qualified by placing fifth in the 1,600 in 4:25.58.

Division II

Urbana’s Lyza Forson won the Division II regional girls shot put title last week.

Forson won with a throw of 39-0.5 to advance to state.

In addition, Graham’s Taylor Aldredge qualified for state by placing fourth in the high jump (5-1) and Urbana’s Xavier Williams qualified for state in the 100 by placing fourth in 11:28.

10-U softball

West Liberty Thoman’s IGA defeated Quincy, 12-2. For Thoman’s, Addi Falloon was 2 for 2 with 3 RBI. Harper Patton, Chloe Staten, Zoey Richardson and Hannah Thoman each contributed a hit and multiple RBI.

Little League

A walk-off single led the Community Health & Wellness Partners of Logan County West Liberty-Salem #1 (WLS1) Little League team past WLS McIntosh Ag Logistics (WLS4), 6-5 on Wednesday. The game was tied in the bottom of the eighth when Josh Collins singled on a 0-1 count, driving in the winning run.

For WLS1 (8-0), Collins, Hershberger and Eli Jones each went 2 for 3.

For WLS4 (7-2), Keegan Reisinger went 2 for 2 with an RBI and Brandel Sullivan went 2-4. Five others for WLS4 contributed 1 hit each.