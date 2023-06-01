Several county athletes will be competing in the state track meet on Friday and Saturday at Jesse Owens Stadium in Columbus.
The West Liberty-Salem boys track team finished in a tie for eighth place at the Division III regional meet last week.
For the Tigers, Logan Phillips placed fourth in the 110 hurdles in 15:07 to qualify for state.
In addition, WL-S’s Asher Knox and Owen Harrison both qualified for state in the 3,200. Knox placed third in 9:42.95 and Harrison was fourth in 9:45.37.
Triad’s Cayla Eaton qualified for state by placing fourth in the 300 hurdles in 46.86 and fifth in the 100 hurdles in 15:09.
The WL-S boys and girls 4×800 relay teams also both qualified for state.
At the Central District Division III regional meet at Heath last week, Mechanicsburg’s girls 4×400 relay team of Isabelle Rodgers, Olivia Skillings, Taylor Miller and Clair Rodgers qualified for state by placing third in 4:06.07.
In addition, Mechanicsburg’s Kailen Butler qualified for state by placing fourth in the 100 in 10:97 and Will Negley qualified by placing fifth in the 1,600 in 4:25.58.
Division II
Urbana’s Lyza Forson won the Division II regional girls shot put title last week.
Forson won with a throw of 39-0.5 to advance to state.
In addition, Graham’s Taylor Aldredge qualified for state by placing fourth in the high jump (5-1) and Urbana’s Xavier Williams qualified for state in the 100 by placing fourth in 11:28.
10-U softball
West Liberty Thoman’s IGA defeated Quincy, 12-2. For Thoman’s, Addi Falloon was 2 for 2 with 3 RBI. Harper Patton, Chloe Staten, Zoey Richardson and Hannah Thoman each contributed a hit and multiple RBI.
Little League
A walk-off single led the Community Health & Wellness Partners of Logan County West Liberty-Salem #1 (WLS1) Little League team past WLS McIntosh Ag Logistics (WLS4), 6-5 on Wednesday. The game was tied in the bottom of the eighth when Josh Collins singled on a 0-1 count, driving in the winning run.
For WLS1 (8-0), Collins, Hershberger and Eli Jones each went 2 for 3.
For WLS4 (7-2), Keegan Reisinger went 2 for 2 with an RBI and Brandel Sullivan went 2-4. Five others for WLS4 contributed 1 hit each.